NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man was arrested over the weekend after TSA officers at Norfolk International Airport caught him with a loaded gun.

According to TSA, officers stopped the man when his carry-on bag triggered an alarm at the security checkpoint. Inside his bag was a 9mm caliber handgun loaded with nine bullets, including one in the chamber.

The man told officials that he forgot his loaded gun was inside. The gun was later confiscated and the man was arrested on a weapons violation.

This is the 5th gun caught by TSA officers at ORF so far this year.

In 2021, TSA officers caught 23 guns at Norfolk International Airport. Nationwide, 5,972 firearms were caught overall at security checkpoints last year, 86% of which were loaded.

A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100 and can go as high as $13,669 depending on any mitigating circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane. In this case, the handgun was not loaded.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane. Guns are absolutely not permitted to be carried onto planes.

Checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm and ammunition posted on its website.