NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are set to address the record number of weapons caught at Norfolk International Airport.

The press conference is set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

TSA officials say they have seen an increase in the number of guns that travelers are carrying to the security checkpoints at ORF. Just last year, TSA caught 27 firearms at checkpoints at Norfolk, a record in the 20-year history of TSA.

The press conference will include an overview of what happens when a traveler brings a gun to a security checkpoint; the latest gun statistics; the penalties involved; and how this causes delays to other travelers.

TSA also will conduct a demonstration on the proper way to transport a firearm for a flight.

A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100 and can go as high as $13,669 depending on any mitigating circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane. In this case, the handgun was not loaded.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane. Guns are absolutely not permitted to be carried onto planes.

Checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm and ammunition posted on its website.