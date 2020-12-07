TSA team at Norfolk International Airport helps feed local community

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Transportation Security Administration team at Norfolk International Airport is giving back to the community just in time for the holidays.

The TSA workforce at the airport has been collecting non-perishable food since July and donating it every so often to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

The most recent donation put the total at 2,700 pounds, which is 1.35 tons.



The group is planning to donate even more by Dec. 18, which is the date that the food bank said ensures the food can be distributed to local families in need before Christmas.

The TSA team, which includes TSA officers as well as inspectors and administrative staff, have been donating on a consistent basis and coordinating with the food bank as to when to drop off the goods.



They have placed drop-off bins near locations where the TSA team works such as near checkpoints, checked baggage area and they’ve even arranged curb-side drop-off area if someone is dropping off a substantial amount of food.

The most common donations include rice, cereal, juice, all types of beans, corn, macaroni and cheese, pasta, soup, ramen noodles, spaghetti, cranberry sauce and even cases of bottled water. Members are also purchasing full meals from their local grocery store, which are pre-packaged non-perishable items that provide a full dinner for one person.