TSA taking more guns at Norfolk International Airport

Handgun found at one of the security checkpoints at ORF in February of this year. (Photo courtesy: TSA)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The TSA is reporting a disturbing trend concerning guns at the Norfolk airport since the pandemic began.

“The guns per passenger has actually gone up, and you would think it would come down because there’s less people traveling,” TSA Assistant Federal Security Director Jeffrey Horowitz told WAVY.

Norfolk TSA agents stopped 23 guns at the checkpoint last year compared to 14 guns in 2019. They’ve confiscated three already this year.

Handgun found at one of the security checkpoints at ORF in February of this year. (Photo courtesy: TSA)

Handgun found at one of the security checkpoints at ORF in February of this year. (Photo courtesy: TSA)

When an agent sees a gun on the X-ray everything shuts down and they call police, he said. The person with the weapon is pulled away from the line and faces possible criminal prosecution and a civil penalty.

“You’re talking thousands of dollars between the two of them. If you’re a pre-check customer and you’re caught with a firearm, you’re going to lose your pre-check status,” Horowitz said.

Horowitz said the common reason people cite for having a firearm in their carry-on luggage is that they simply forgot. However, he added that’s no excuse.

You can travel with a gun, but there’s a right way to do it.

“If you want to travel with our firearm the first thing you do is you make sure it’s unloaded,” TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said.

If you’re bringing bullets, she said, keep them in the original box and pack them with the gun in a locked, hard-sided case. Take the case to the airline counter where you will fill out a quick card and check it with your baggage.

(Photo courtesy: TSA)

“That’s all you have to do — just have to make sure you pack it properly and it will get transported where nobody has access to it during a flight,” Farbstein said.

TSA has details on how to travel with a firearm posted on its website.