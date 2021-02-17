TSA stops man with a loaded gun at Norfolk International Airport

TSA officers at Norfolk International Airport stopped a gun from getting through the checkpoint. It was the third gun caught at the checkpoint during just the first seven weeks of 2021. The 9mm handgun was loaded with 15 bullets including one in the chamber.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – TSA officers at Norfolk International Airport stopped a gun from getting through the checkpoint on Tuesday.

Officials said it was the third gun caught at the checkpoint during just the first seven weeks of 2021.

The 9mm handgun found was loaded with 15 bullets including one in the chamber, Transportation Security Administration officers said.

A TSA officer detected the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine and the Norfolk Airport Authority Police were alerted. Officers responded to the checkpoint and confiscated the weapon.

The man from Cape Charles, Virginia was issued a summons and the case was forwarded to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney for possible criminal prosecution.

He also faces a Federal financial civil penalty for carrying a gun to a TSA checkpoint, according to officials.

“Our officers are excellent at stopping weapons and other prohibited items from being carried onto airplanes. I encourage others who want to transport their guns to do so in checked baggage following the guidelines that can be found on the TSA website,” said Chuck Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport.

TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint and a typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100 and can go as high as $13,669 depending on circumstances.

Officials said in a press release, passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane.

Guns are not permitted to be carried onto planes. The TSA said checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition.

The following chart lists the TSA Firearms caught at the Norfolk International Airport checkpoints from 2017 to 2021.

Year 2017 2018 2019 2020* 2021* Guns Caught 10 21 15 12 3 *Significantly fewer passengers than previous years due to the pandemic.

For additional TSA guidelines on transporting firearms and ammunition, click here.