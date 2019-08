NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — This is something you don’t see everyday — at least when it comes to airport security.

TSA security detected a throwing star in a carry-on bag Monday at Norfolk International Airport, according to a tweet from spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.

Throwing stars are prohibited for carry-on bags, but can be put in a checked bag — provided they are sheathed or securely wrapped.

More information about what is and is not allowed in carry-on luggage can be found on the TSA’s website.