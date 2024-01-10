NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers prevented 117 guns from possibly making it onto an airplane at a Virginia airport in 2023. That’s just shy of the 118 guns confiscated in 2022.

Locally, TSA says its officers caught a record 29 firearms at Norfolk International Airport last year.

All of the guns were detected during routine screenings of carry-on bags at airport security checkpoints. TSA says the majority of of people carrying a gun claimed they simply forgot it was in their bag.

Responsible gun owners know where their guns are at all times.

Transportation Security Administration

It is a criminal act in Virginia to bring a firearm to the checkpoint. They also face civil penalties up to $15,000 from TSA.

Even if a traveler has a concealed weapon permit, firearms are not permitted on an airplane. Travelers with proper firearm permits can travel legally with their firearms in their checked bags if they follow these guidelines.

Norfolk International was just behind Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) for the Virginia airport with the most confiscated firearms in 2023.

One gun was detected at the other Hampton Roads-area airport, in Newport News.

Firearms caught by TSA officers at airport checkpoints in Virginia, 2016 to 2023

Airport20162017201820192020202120222023
Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)1913161410302939
Norfolk International Airport (ORF)1410211512232729
Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)241917197192524
Richmond International Airport (RIC)1018141422202417
Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA)63651585
Lynchburg Regional Airport (LYH)32231121
Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Airport (CHO)04422021
Newport News-Williamsburg Regional Airport (PHF)32220011
Total797182745598118117

Nationwide, TSA officers detected 6,737 firearms at airport security checkpoints in 2023 — and 93% were loaded. 

A staggering 451 guns were caught by TSA at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in 2023.

Top 10 airports with guns caught by TSA at checkpoints in 2023
RankAirport (Code)Total
1Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)451
2Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)378
3Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)311
4Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)235
5Nashville International Airport (BNA)188
6Denver International Airport (DEN)178
7Orlando International Airport (MCO)164
8Tampa International Airport144
9Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)135
10Dallas Love Field (DAL)125

Travelers can use the “What Can I Bring?” feature on the TSA website or on the free downloadable myTSA app. And did you know, travelers can also tweet to @AskTSA or send a text message (275-872) if they have a travel question or are unsure if an item is allowed through security in a carry-on bag. Just snap a picture or send a question and get real-time assistance.