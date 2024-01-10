Norfolk Airport had second highest number of guns confiscated across all Virginia airports in 2023

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers prevented 117 guns from possibly making it onto an airplane at a Virginia airport in 2023. That’s just shy of the 118 guns confiscated in 2022.

Locally, TSA says its officers caught a record 29 firearms at Norfolk International Airport last year.

All of the guns were detected during routine screenings of carry-on bags at airport security checkpoints. TSA says the majority of of people carrying a gun claimed they simply forgot it was in their bag.

Responsible gun owners know where their guns are at all times. Transportation Security Administration

It is a criminal act in Virginia to bring a firearm to the checkpoint. They also face civil penalties up to $15,000 from TSA.

Even if a traveler has a concealed weapon permit, firearms are not permitted on an airplane. Travelers with proper firearm permits can travel legally with their firearms in their checked bags if they follow these guidelines.

Norfolk International was just behind Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) for the Virginia airport with the most confiscated firearms in 2023.

One gun was detected at the other Hampton Roads-area airport, in Newport News.

Firearms caught by TSA officers at airport checkpoints in Virginia, 2016 to 2023

Airport 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) 19 13 16 14 10 30 29 39 Norfolk International Airport (ORF) 14 10 21 15 12 23 27 29 Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) 24 19 17 19 7 19 25 24 Richmond International Airport (RIC) 10 18 14 14 22 20 24 17 Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA) 6 3 6 5 1 5 8 5 Lynchburg Regional Airport (LYH) 3 2 2 3 1 1 2 1 Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Airport (CHO) 0 4 4 2 2 0 2 1 Newport News-Williamsburg Regional Airport (PHF) 3 2 2 2 0 0 1 1 Total 79 71 82 74 55 98 118 117

Nationwide, TSA officers detected 6,737 firearms at airport security checkpoints in 2023 — and 93% were loaded.

A staggering 451 guns were caught by TSA at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in 2023.

Top 10 airports with guns caught by TSA at checkpoints in 2023 Rank Airport (Code) Total 1 Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) 451 2 Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) 378 3 Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) 311 4 Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) 235 5 Nashville International Airport (BNA) 188 6 Denver International Airport (DEN) 178 7 Orlando International Airport (MCO) 164 8 Tampa International Airport 144 9 Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) 135 10 Dallas Love Field (DAL) 125

Travelers can use the “What Can I Bring?” feature on the TSA website or on the free downloadable myTSA app. And did you know, travelers can also tweet to @AskTSA or send a text message (275-872) if they have a travel question or are unsure if an item is allowed through security in a carry-on bag. Just snap a picture or send a question and get real-time assistance.