NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Residents of Norfolk and other surrounding areas will be able to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) popular TSA PreCheck program at a pop-up enrollment center from February 27 to March 3.

This pop-up will be hosted at 330 W. 22nd Street, Suite 101, Norfolk, Va. 23517 from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5:30 p.m.

Residents can make an appointment to pre-enroll online. After completing all pre-enrollment steps, applicants will type in “Norfolk, VA” and click on the search button to select the correct enrollment site for “Pop-Up.” Applicants can select an appointment time using the drop-down menu.

The application fee is $78. It must be paid by the time of your appointment by either credit card, money order, company check or certified check. Cash and personal checks will not be accepted.

Applicants must bring documentation proving their identity and citizenship status. Fingerprints and a photograph will be required during the in-person enrollment session. Make sure to visit the Universal Enroll website to find out which documents to bring.

After completing enrollment, applicants will receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN) via U.S. Mail within the next 10 days which will be valid for five years. The KTN will help identify those who are signed up with TSA PreCheck and make airline reservations easier. Most people are approved just a few days after their in-person appointment, so make sure to monitor your status online.

TSA PreCheck is a valuable travel option that speeds up a traveler’s airport security checkpoint screening process and allows travelers to get through the airport without having to remove clothing or items from their bags. More than 200 airports nationwide participate in TSA PreCheck according to officials and more than 85 airlines participate in the program.

To learn more about TSA PreCheck visit the TSA PreCheck page or the TSA PreCheck Frequently Asked Questions page. For more information on the Department of Homeland Security’s four Trusted Traveler programs, visit DHS.gov.