TSA officials: North Carolina women found with loaded gun at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A North Carolina woman was caught with a loaded hand gun with six bullets at Norfolk International Airport last Friday, officials said.
Norfolk International’s TSA officers found the gun in the woman’s carry-on luggage as the entered the x-ray device. The gun was confiscated by airport police and the woman was taken in for questioning.
She was cited by airport police, according to a news release.
People who bring weapons to the TSA checkpoint are subject to federal civil penalties up to $13,333. Even if you have concealed gun carry permits.
Click here to learn more about the TSA’s rules on transporting firearms.
