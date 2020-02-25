TSA officials: North Carolina women found with loaded gun at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A North Carolina woman was caught with a loaded hand gun with six bullets at Norfolk International Airport last Friday, officials said.

Norfolk International’s TSA officers found the gun in the woman’s carry-on luggage as the entered the x-ray device. The gun was confiscated by airport police and the woman was taken in for questioning.

She was cited by airport police, according to a news release.

People who bring weapons to the TSA checkpoint are subject to federal civil penalties up to $13,333. Even if you have concealed gun carry permits.

