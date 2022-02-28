TSA officers catch loaded gun two days in a row at Norfolk Internation Airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk International Airport caught a loaded gun two days in a row.

According to ORF officials, the first gun was caught on Thursday, Feb. 24, after a Virginia Beach woman attempted to bring the 9mm gun loaded with six bullets onto her flight.

TSA officers stopped the woman when her carry-on bag triggered an alarm at the security checkpoint.

The next day, officials say a Windsor woman brought a loaded .380 caliber handgun which was also detected on her carry-on bag at the checkpoint.

The two incidents are not related. Both women were cited for a weapons violation.

Windsor woman brings loaded gun to ORF, Feb. 28, 2022 (Courtesy – ORF)

VB woman brings loaded gun to ORF, Feb. 28, 2022 (Courtesy – ORF)

In 2021, TSA officers caught 23 guns at Norfolk International Airport. Nationwide, 5,972 firearms were caught overall at security checkpoints last year, 86% of which were loaded.

A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100 and can go as high as $13,669 depending on any mitigating circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane. In this case, the handgun was not loaded.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane. Guns are absolutely not permitted to be carried onto planes.

Checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm and ammunition posted on its website.