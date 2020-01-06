TSA: Norfolk man caught with loaded gun at Philadelphia airport

PHILADELPHIA (WAVY) – A Norfolk man was arrested on weapons violations at the Philadelphia International Airport Monday morning.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers spotted a loaded 9mm handgun in the man’s carry-on bag at the checkpoint and contacted police.

Officers responded and confiscated the firearm, which was reportedly loaded with 16 bullets. The man was questioned and subsequently arrested.

The TSA did not identify the man.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms, but only in checked baggage. The firearms must be unloaded and packaged in a locked hard-sided contained. Click here for more TSA regulations for transporting firearms and ammunition.