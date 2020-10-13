TSA detects another gun in a woman’s carry-on at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – On Saturday, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped a woman from bringing a gun through the checkpoint at Norfolk International Airport. It was a situation very similar to one they experienced just a couple days earlier.

TSA officers detected an unloaded .22 caliber handgun in a Hampton woman’s carry-on luggage as it went through the checkpoint X-ray machine on Oct. 10.

Airport Authority Police responded, confiscated the weapon and cited the woman on weapons charges.

On Oct. 8, TSA officers prevented an Alabama woman from getting through the checkpoint with a .22 caliber handgun at Norfolk International Airport. That weapon was also unloaded, but she was reportedly carrying two magazines loaded with four bullets in each.

This is the 10th gun detected at a TSA checkpoint at Norfolk International Airport this year.

Guns caught at Norfolk International Airport checkpoints from 2016 to 2020

Year 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 (As of 10-12-20) Guns caught at checkpoints 14 10 21 15 10

