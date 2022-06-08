NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Norfolk International Airport (ORF) prevented a woman from boarding a plane with her loaded blue handgun.

The woman traveling from Louisiana was at the Norfolk airport on Wednesday, June 8, when TSA officers spotted the gun in her carry-on bag as it went through the security checkpoint. The distinct 9mm handgun was loaded with ten bullets.

Norfolk Airport Authority Police confiscated the gun, cited the woman, then turned over the case to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney for possible prosecution.

Firearms caught by TSA officers at Norfolk International Airport checkpoints, 2016 to 2022:

Year 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022(As of 6/8/22) Guns caught at Norfolk Airport checkpoints 14 10 21 15 12 23 11

As noted in the table above, TSA officers at Norfolk International detected 23 guns at security checkpoints in 2021. They’ve detected 11 guns so far this year.