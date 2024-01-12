NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Tide light rail has been stopped from its Fort Norfolk Station to the Norfolk State University Station after a truck hit an overpass.

The truck hit the overpass at Claiborne Avenue and Park Avenue near the NSU station, per Angela Gregory with Hampton Roads Transit. Bus shuttles will run in the meantime between the impacted stations.

The City of Norfolk says a structural engineer was dispatched just before noon to evaluate the damage.

Video from Chopper shows the truck appears to be from an excavation company, and has a mechanism on top.

