NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The driver of a tractor-trailer was seriously hurt in a crash Monday afternoon on Hampton Blvd. in Norfolk.

It happened around 2:11 p.m. in the 800 block of Hampton Blvd. at Redgate Avenue, near Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and the Midtown Tunnel. Video from WAVY’s Kiahnna Patterson showed the truck flipped on its driver’s side.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which police say is still under investigation.