NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three people are in the hospital with non life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Norfolk on Thursday night, police said.

The call came in around 10:55 p.m. Norfolk Police Department were on the scene at the 5500 block of Raby Road. Officers taped off a 7-Eleven connivence store parking lot and laid out at least six evidence markers.

This is an active investigation and no suspect information has been released.