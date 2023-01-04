NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The case of a man accused of injuring five people, including a 1-month-old girl, during a shooting in Norfolk in 2020 is now underway.

The shooting occurred in late August 2020 in the 800 block of East Princess Anne Road. Five people were shot, including 1-month-old Honesty Brehon was shot and left with life-threatening injuries. Honesty’s mother was also one of the victims.

Honesty was critically injured and was fighting for her life at the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters. Her pelvis was shattered, both femurs were hit and there was damage to her reproductive system. She now wears a colostomy bag, she has nerve damage to her eyes, one foot is deformed and she has only one hip. The other victims survived.

In January 2021, then-20-year-old Kimahni L. Lankford was charged in connection with the shooting. In April of that year, Lankford was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, three counts of malicious wounding, five counts of attempted murder, 10 charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of reckless handling of a firearm and one count of discharging a firearm in public.

