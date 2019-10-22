Trial for man accused of killing Norfolk teacher to start today

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The trial for the man accused of shooting and killing a beloved Norfolk teacher is scheduled to start Tuesday morning.

Police say Edward Shaw shot and killed Caroline Hendrix over a mistaken identity. Shaw is facing charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The other person charged in this case, Teniqu Cushman, is expected to testify against Shaw during the trial. She is also facing charges.

Teniqu Cushman

Investigators say both Edward Shaw and Alex Novak were romantically involved with Cushman. Prosecutors say Cushman complained about Novak to Shaw and told Shaw that Novak needed to be “taught a lesson.”

On New Year’s Eve 2017, Shaw attempted to shoot Novak. Instead, he shot and killed Novak’s girlfriend, Caroline Hendrix. Novak returned fire, hitting Shaw.

Chesapeake police then found Shaw in his car with gunshot wounds. He told police it was from a road rage incident, but that story didn’t hold up.

Shaw’s trial is expected to last three days. 10 On Your Side will be in the courtroom.

Cushman is facing one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. She’s due back in court next month.