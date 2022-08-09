NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A former Norfolk daycare worker is on trial for second degree murder.

This is a case WAVY News 10 has been following for two years, since police charged Jessica Cherry in the death of 2-year-old Kaylee Thomas.

Thomas was in Cherry’s care when medics found the child unresponsive in a playpen in August 2020. Court records show Kaylee was smothered to death and suffered from blunt force trauma. The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

WAVY News 10's Andy Fox is at the Norfolk courthouse, where a jury trial got underway Tuesday. The trial is expected to take three days.

This isn’t Cherry’s first time facing serious charges involving a child in her care.

This past February, Cherry was in court to face a charge of felony child neglect involving a 1-year-old girl who was seriously injured while she was watching her back in 2018. That child suffered a fractured skull and bleeding near the brain. That trial ended in a deadlocked jury.

Another child, 1-year-old Benjamin Gates, was found unresponsive while in Cherry’s care in January 2020; he died days later. She was indicted on a charge of malicious wounding in that case.