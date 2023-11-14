NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Jury selection is underway in Norfolk for the man accused of shooting five women in Young Terrace in 2021. Three of the women died from their injuries.

Ziontay Palmer is facing several charges, including three counts of second-degree murder.

In November 2021, Norfolk’s then police chief called this a mass shooting.

Witnesses at the scene said Palmer shot his girlfriend Angel Legrande in the shoulder, and as her mom and neighbors came to help her, they said Palmer shot four other women.

Legrande’s mother, Nicole Lovewine, Detra Brown and Sara Costine all died from their injuries. The fourth woman survived.

WAVY News 10’s Kiahnna Patterson is in court Tuesday for the trial, which is expected to take four days.

