NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Travelers hoping to catch an early flight Wednesday morning were caught off guard after a computer outage with the FAA grounded all flights nationwide.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted the ground stop on all flights across the country around 9 a.m. to halt the snowballing delays and cancelations.

More than 3,700 flights were delayed and more than 640 were canceled, according to the Associated Press.

“If it can happen to the FAA, it can happen to anyone,” flight attendant Vanessa Kuhn told 10 On Your Side’s KaMaria Braye. Kuhn expressed her frustration regarding the outage as she was expecting to be on a flight headed to California before the outage.

More than 21,000 flights were scheduled to take off in the U.S., mostly domestic trips, and about 1,840 international flights are expected to fly to the U.S., according to aviation data firm Cirium.

Officials from Norfolk International Airport stated that they will continue to monitor the updates from the FAA and urged flyers to confirm their flight status prior to their departure.

Newport News-Williamsburg Airport went on social media Wednesday morning to confirm that they were also affected by the outage.

The White House stated that they have not found evidence of a cyberattack in connection with the outage.