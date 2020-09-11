Traveler activity down by 56% this year at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk International Airport (ORF) released data on Friday that revealed a 56.4% decrease in passenger activity from January to August 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

The total passenger count last year for the same nine-month period was 2,678,291 and this year, the airport says the count was only at 1,167,165 passengers.

The month of August alone has seen a 59% decrease in passenger count when compared to last year. Data show that during August of 2019, there were 391,682 passengers, and this year, there were only 160,547 passengers.

However, after a slight 1% decrease compared to 2019, cargo shipping data show a 0.3% increase when compared to last year. Figures also revealed that from January to July 2020, about 43,055,668 cargo pounds shipped versus last year when 42,914,058 cargo pounds were shipped.

The data reflect service by scheduled airlines Allegiant, American, Delta, Frontier, Southwest, United, and their regional airline partners and charter airlines Miami Air, Sun Country, Swift Air, and XTRAirways. Cargo carriers include Federal Express, Mountain Air Cargo, and UPS.

