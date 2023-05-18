NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a residential fire Thursday morning in Norfolk.

Officials say the call for the fire came in around 6:43 a.m. in the 1300 block of E. Little Creek Rd. This is at the Hogshire Trailer Park.

Crews respond to fire on E. Little Creek Rd. in Norfolk (Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Fire-Rescue

When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy fire smoke coming from the home. Officials say firefighters attacked the fire from the outside until it was safe to enter the mobile home.

Officials say it was difficult for crews to attack the fire due to the ‘hoarder conditions’ inside the home.

The fire was marked under control at 8 a.m. and officials are unable to report on any injuries at this time.