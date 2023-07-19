Norfolk firefighters respond to a lithium ion battery fire off Tidewater Drive on July 19, 2023 (Glen Williams/Norfolk Fire-Rescue)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 53-foot trailer in Norfolk could continue to burn for hours after lithium ion batteries inside caught fire Wednesday morning, firefighters say.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Glen Williams says it was called in at 11:53 a.m. from a business in the 6000 block of Tidewater Drive, just south of I-64.

No injuries have been reported and the fire is contained to the trailer itself. Williams says the fire continue for hours despite firefighting efforts due to the nature of the batteries.

Meanwhile Norfolk firefighters have multiple fire lines working the fire, photos show, and other government agencies are assisting, Williams says.

