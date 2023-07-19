NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 53-foot trailer in Norfolk could continue to burn for hours after lithium ion batteries inside caught fire Wednesday morning, firefighters say.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Glen Williams says it was called in at 11:53 a.m. from a business in the 6000 block of Tidewater Drive, just south of I-64.

No injuries have been reported and the fire is contained to the trailer itself. Williams says the fire continue for hours despite firefighting efforts due to the nature of the batteries.

  • Norfolk firefighters respond to a lithium ion battery fire off Tidewater Drive on July 19, 2023 (Glen Williams/Norfolk Fire-Rescue)
Meanwhile Norfolk firefighters have multiple fire lines working the fire, photos show, and other government agencies are assisting, Williams says.

