Tractor-trailer overturns at Tidewater Drive exit ramp on I-64 in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — State Police are investigating a tractor-trailer crash Monday afternoon on I-64 in Norfolk.
Police say the single-vehicle wreck happened around 1:45 p.m. at the Tidewater Drive exit on eastbound I-64. The driver was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
No other details are available, but police say troopers are at the scene. The exit ramp is expected to be closed for several hours.
