Tractor-trailer overturns at Tidewater Drive exit ramp on I-64 in Norfolk

A tractor-trailer crash on eastbound I-64 at Tidewater Drive in Norfolk on Nov. 2, 2020.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — State Police are investigating a tractor-trailer crash Monday afternoon on I-64 in Norfolk.

Police say the single-vehicle wreck happened around 1:45 p.m. at the Tidewater Drive exit on eastbound I-64. The driver was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No other details are available, but police say troopers are at the scene. The exit ramp is expected to be closed for several hours.

