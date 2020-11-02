Tractor-trailer overturns at Tidewater Drive exit ramp on I-64 in Norfolk

Norfolk
Posted: / Updated:

A tractor-trailer crash on eastbound I-64 at Tidewater Drive in Norfolk on Nov. 2, 2020.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — State Police are investigating a tractor-trailer crash Monday afternoon on I-64 in Norfolk.

Police say the single-vehicle wreck happened around 1:45 p.m. at the Tidewater Drive exit on eastbound I-64. The driver was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No other details are available, but police say troopers are at the scene. The exit ramp is expected to be closed for several hours.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10