NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Drivers can expect delays on I-64 eastbound in the city of Norfolk, near Tidewater Drive, due to a tractor trailer crash.

The east center lane, right lane and right shoulder are all closed as a result of the crash. The east exit 277A has been narrowed as a result. Traffic backups are approximately 1 mile.

According to Virginia State Police, at approximately 7:26 a.m., a semi-truck struck several jersey walls and caused the vehicle to catch on fire.

The driver of the tractor trailer has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Norfolk Fire Rescue.

I-64 EB tractor trailer crash (Courtesy: Norfolk fire rescue)

I-64 EB tractor trailer crash (Courtesy: Norfolk fire rescue)

I-64 EB tractor trailer crash (Courtesy: Norfolk fire rescue)

I-64 EB tractor trailer crash (Courtesy: Norfolk fire rescue)

Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route if possible.