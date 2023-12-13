NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Drivers can expect delays on I-64 eastbound in the city of Norfolk, near Tidewater Drive, due to a tractor trailer crash.
The east center lane, right lane and right shoulder are all closed as a result of the crash. The east exit 277A has been narrowed as a result. Traffic backups are approximately 1 mile.
According to Virginia State Police, at approximately 7:26 a.m., a semi-truck struck several jersey walls and caused the vehicle to catch on fire.
The driver of the tractor trailer has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Norfolk Fire Rescue.
Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route if possible.
Keep up to date with the latest news on WAVY.com.