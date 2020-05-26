I-264 in Norfolk reopens after tractor-trailer crash in westbound lanes

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer accident in Norfolk closed several lanes on I-264 Tuesday afternoon.

The road reopened by 4 p.m.

According to reports, the call for the accident came in just before 3 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 9.6 on I-264 near Ballentine Boulevard.

Virginia State Police say no injuries were reported.

