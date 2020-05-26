Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 4pm

I-264 in Norfolk reopens after tractor-trailer crash in westbound lanes

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer accident in Norfolk closed several lanes on I-264 Tuesday afternoon.

The road reopened by 4 p.m.

According to reports, the call for the accident came in just before 3 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 9.6 on I-264 near Ballentine Boulevard.

Virginia State Police say no injuries were reported.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories