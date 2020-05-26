NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer accident in Norfolk closed several lanes on I-264 Tuesday afternoon.
The road reopened by 4 p.m.
According to reports, the call for the accident came in just before 3 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 9.6 on I-264 near Ballentine Boulevard.
Virginia State Police say no injuries were reported.
Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.
Latest Posts
- I-264 in Norfolk reopens after tractor-trailer crash in westbound lanes
- “We went from zero to 60”: One year later, VB dispatchers recall mass shooting calls
- After watching son graduate, Kentucky couple killed in wreck
- Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
- ‘World of Dance’ returns with new twists for an exciting fourth season