TowneBank approved to buy Norfolk parking garage, but headquarters won’t be coming to the Mermaid City

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — TowneBank has been approved to buy a Downtown Norfolk parking garage and is in negotiations to purchase the Norfolk Southern office building, but the company won’t move its headquarters to the Mermaid City, a spokesman says.

Norfolk City Council gave the go-ahead for McKinnon Tower LLC to purchase the Commercial Place Parking Garage on March 24. McKinnon Tower LLC is a legal entity that includes TowneBank, according to a written statement by bank spokesman Joel Rubin.

TowneBank is in negotiations to buy the Norfolk Southern Building, located at 3 Commercial Pl. The company needed to buy the nearby garage for employee parking. Neither purchase is official, but “it is anticipated this will occur this coming summer,” Rubin wrote.

TowneBank will use the 22-story Norfolk Southern building for business, but Rubin said its corporate headquarters will remain in the Harbour View section of Suffolk.

