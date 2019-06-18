Town hall meetings slated for Tuesday as a part of cultural review of EVMS

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two town hall meetings scheduled for Tuesday evening are a part of a review of Eastern Virginia Medical School’s culture and diversity.

This comes following a investigation into a racist photo published on Gov. Ralph Northam’s 1984 yearbook page.

After the photo surfaced, the school tasked the law firm McGuireWoods with investigating the photo. The firm said in a report last month it could not conclusively determine whether Northam is in the photo and could not determine its origin.

A community advisory board recently launched an internal and external review of the diversity, equity and inclusion practices and culture at EVMS.

The board hired a Richmond-based research and consulting firm to interview students, faculty and staff one-on-one as well as in focus groups.

The town halls slated for Tuesday are part of that extrernal assessment of the board’s review.

Board member Ed Ayers, Ph.D., former president of the University of Richmond, will facilitate the town halls — which allow those who attend the chance to provide feedback about EVMS, submit questions to the board and complete online surveys.

The first meeting is at 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church on Colonial Avenue, with a second set for 6 p.m. at the Kroc Center on Ballentine Boulevard.

Both meetings are free and open to the public.