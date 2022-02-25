Tony the Hawk flies into new home at Virginia Zoo

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — While Tony Hawk is well known for his skateboard skills, Tony the Hawk will soon become known as an ambassador for the Virginia Zoo.

Tony hatched in June 2021 out in California before joining the Virginia Zoo family. The little guy is now a fully-grown male who weighs just under a pound and a half.

“Harris’s hawks are very smart, social and active birds, so training will be very fun with this guy!” said Virginia Zoo Keeper Tara Baumgardner.

While he is not currently out greeting guests at the zoo, he lives behind the scenes near the Zoo’s Program Animal Building. He is training to become an ambassador for his species and voluntarily participate in educational programs.

He’ll soon be making appearances at Safari Camps, birthday parties, special events and outreaches.

During his training, he is learning skills such as stepping up onto the Keeper’s glove, stepping on a scale to be weighed, perching and eventually, kenneling. In addition, he will also be desensitized to a Keeper’s touch, which allows Keepers to touch various parts of his body, including his keel, which helps determine body condition.

Tony the Hawk (photo: Virginia Zoo)

Tony is expected to make his debut this summer.