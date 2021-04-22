Time to step ‘up’ for the Up Center

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Calling all athletes and those who like to get hot and sweaty for a good cause.

The Up Center needs you to run up and down some steps this weekend.

It’s time for the annual Step Up for the Up Center event. And this year, like last, participants will test their fitness outdoors at Tides stadium at Harbor Park in Norfolk this Saturday.

Katie McCarthy, marketing manager for the family services agency, says the pandemic is keeping steppers away from the 37-floor Westin tower in Virginia Beach for a second year in a row.

But Harbor Park worked well last year and that’s why they’re back again.

“Step Up for the Up Center is our biggest fundraiser,” said McCarthy. Funds help support the Up Center’s mentoring program that has at least 400 participants: adults matched with children in need of positive adult role models. Proceeds will also support programs in mental health, and people with disabilities as well.

So, how much of a physical challenge will this be for the uninitiated?

“They’ll be climbing the third base stadium steps as much as anybody wants, in 30 minutes,” she said.

And McCarthy says participants will be doing it in four waves in order to space out participants.

Step Up for the Up Center starts at 8 a.m. Saturday morning and lasts until 11 a.m. And yes, people can sign up on the spot. McCarthy says COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place. Those not stepping will have to wear masks and participants will be safely spaced.

For more information on the Up Center and the event, click here.