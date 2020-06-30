Time capsule at Norfolk Confederate monument to be removed Tuesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A time capsule that was located during the recent removal of the Confederate monument in Norfolk will be removed from its current location and put into a vault.

The time capsule, which dates back to 1899, will be held in the Sargeant Memorial Collection vault until a final decision on its fate is made.

The metal box was located as crews removed the monument, Norfolk wrote in a news release Monday.

(Photo courtesy: Sargeant Memorial Collection, Norfolk Public Library)

Records show there are several items inside, including a list of Confederate dead buried in Norfolk, a morning newspaper from February 19, 1899 and a Pickett-Buchanan Camp badge.

The box originally was placed at the monument in 1899. It was removed and put into storage in the 1960s, then replaced in the 1970s when the Confederate monument was re-erected downtown.

