NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two tigers at the Virginia Zoo are set to transfer to a new facility.

Zoo officials say six-year-old Malayan tigers Stubbley and Osceola received a recommendation from the Species Survival Plan to move to other Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited facilities.



The program will help “maximize the genetic diversity of the species” creating a healthy and sustainable population for the future, according to a release from the Zoo.

The infamous pair of critically endangered tigers were born at the Virginia Zoo in 2016 and earned their name through a silent auction the Zoo held.

Malayan tigers Stubbley and Osceola (Courtesy – Virginia Zoo)

Public viewing of cub feedings, a “Cub Cam” and virtual series called #TigerTuesdays held at the Animal Wellness Campus’ hospital rooms made Stubbley and Osceola a sensation.

The two have served as crucial ambassadors to their species in the wild and educated hundreds of thousands of visitors who come to the Virginia Zoo each year.

Stubbley and Osceola are expected to say their goodbyes in May.