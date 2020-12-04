Tidewater Gardens begins transformation next week starting with demolition of 6-unit building

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Tidewater Gardens transformation begins next week with preparations to demolish a six-unit building located at the corner of Fenchurch and Wood streets.

Officials say the building demolition is to allow for the new pump station that will support new homes in the St. Paul’s Area.

The new pump station construction will start at the beginning of the new year. The station is necessary before construction can begin on the new multi-family and senior homes across the street.

Officials say that starting next week, asbestos abatement will start in the vacant building and should take two to three days to complete. Demolition will start after and should be complete before the end of December.

Residents who lived in the building were relocated to new housing of their choice.

The St. Paul’s Area Transformation project in Norfolk is led by the City of Norfolk and Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

For more information visit stpaulsdistrict.org.