Tidewater Boat Club gathers Toys for Tots in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Cars were able to drive right into the Tidewater Boat Club, drop off a gift, and say ‘hi’ to Santa.



“We’re doing a Toys For Tots drive in coordination with the Marine Corp, just to try and get some toys out to some good girls and boys in some weird times,” said Santa.

Lucky, with Tidewater Boat Club, says they were thinking of ways to give back to the community.



“Every year we would do an annual brunch, but with covid and everything, things changed, so we thought, what’s the best way we can give back and still keep within regulations and guidelines?” said Lucky.

He says collecting gifts for Toys For Tots has always been an annual tradition, but this year they decided to open it up to the public.



“We’ve never opened it up to the public before, so this is the first time we’ve done this and it’s starting with spectacular results,” said Lucky.



Within the first 20 minutes, they had already collected 150 toys.