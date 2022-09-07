NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Players from the Norfolk Tides and the Memphis Redbirds were pulled off the field Wednesday evening amid an active shooter situation in Memphis.

The Tides, who are currently in Memphis, and the Redbirds were scheduled to begin the second game of a double header right when the active shooter situation started.

Sources told 10 On Your Side’s Craig Loper that the players were sheltering in place amid the incident. The shelter in place was lifted moments later and all players were cleared to leave the stadium.

In a later post on social media, the Memphis Redbirds announced that the doubleheader was suspended.

“It will resume tomorrow at 5:05 p.m. and will be a 7-inning game,” said the tweet. “The regularly scheduled game for Thursday, September 8, will start approximately 30 minutes afterward, it will also be a 7-inning game.”

The suspect in the shooting, a 19-year-old, was subsequently taken into custody after multiple active shootings across Memphis. Local authorities said they received reports that he was recording his actions on Facebook.