NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Part of success is learning first how to fail, and some kids from the Young Terrace area are learning that sometimes a success rate of just three out of ten will get you noticed. Players from the Norfolk Tides visited the local community center and were using baseball to teach life lessons.

“We’re so excited to have the Tides out here,” said Kevin Will, president and CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia. “It exposes them to the great game of baseball and softball, and they can share those life lessons that the game might teach you.”

The visit was part of the Tides and Baltimore Orioles “Orange and Black Gives Back” community outreach initiative, and hits home with those players who’ve had a personal connection, including pitcher Chris Vallimont, who played baseball and football with Boys and Girls Clubs.

“Whatever you’re doing, have fun,” Vallimont said. That’s really the only message I have. You don’t have to be a professional athlete, or a rapper, or anything like that. Whatever you’re doing, have fun and master your craft.”

The kids learned about teamwork, creating a work ethic, and building rapport with others.

“We want to teach kids how it will affect their lives,” Will said, “how they can be better and how they can be inspired to be anything they want to be.”