NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Triple-A National Championship and International League Championship trophies are officially in Norfolk, and Tides fans have a chance to take a photo with them this week at Harbor Park.

Norfolk won the Triple-A National Championship, their second in franchise history, on Saturday with a 7-6 victory over the Oklahoma City Dodgers. It came just two days after the Tides clinched the International League title with a 2-1 series win over the Durham Bulls. That was their first Internationals League championship since 1985.

Tides season ticket holders will be able to get early access for photos starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday. All other fans can stop by on Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. for photos with the trophies on the Harbor Park concourse.

The Tides team store will also be open with all the official championship merchandise. You can also buy merch online here.

The Tides so far haven’t announced plans for a possible championship parade, but we’ll keep you updated if that changes.