Tickets for ‘Hamilton’ showings at Chrysler Hall go on sale today

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Don’t throw away your shot – tickets for “Hamilton” go on sale today.

The Tony Award-winning musical, which was the brain child of Lin-Manuel Miranda and was inspired by the book “Alexander Hamilton” by Ron Chernow, is showing at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk this December.

People who show up at Chrysler Hall’s box office at 8 a.m. Friday will have first access to tickets. After that, tickets will be available online at BroadwayNorfolk.com and Ticketmaster.com beginning at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices range from $75 to $149, with some premium seats available at $249. There will also be 40 lottery tickets priced at $10 each.

According to SevenVenues, there will be a limit of eight tickets per household per show.

“Hamilton” will be showing at Chrysler Hall from Dec. 10 through Dec. 29. Each show will run 2 hours and 45 minutes with an intermission.

