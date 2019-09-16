Tickets for ‘Hamilton’ at Chrysler Hall go on sale to public next week

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Looking to lock in a special early present for the holiday season?

Single tickets for the national tour of “Hamilton” go on sale next Friday, Sept. 27 for the Norfolk stop at Chrysler Hall from December 10-29.

Early birds who drop by Chrysler Hall at 8 a.m. that Friday will have first access to tickets, followed by online sales starting at 10 a.m. at BroadwayNorfolk.com and Ticketmaster.com, according to promoter SevenVenues.

There will be an eight ticket limit per household, per show. Prices will range from $75 to $149, with some $249 premium seats available.

If that seems out of reach, there’s still hope to catch the show. 40 tickets at just $10 each will be released in a lottery. SevenVenues says more information on the lottery will be released coming up.

The innovative hip-hop musical created by Lin-Manuel Miranda won 11 Tony awards when it was introduced in 2015, including Best Musical, and its U.S. tour is one of six current productions. Other companies are based in New York, London, San Francisco, Chicago and Australia.

“Hamilton” is just one of several big name Broadway hits coming to Chrysler Hall, including “The Band’s Visit,” “Fiddler on the Roof and “Waitress.” For the full event list, click here.