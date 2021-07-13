Tickets for Admirals opening night on October 22 go on sale Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — With just over three months to go until the return of Admirals hockey in Norfolk, you can make sure you’ve got prime seats for opening night.

Individual game tickets for the home opener vs. the Reading Royals on Friday, October 22 go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Opening night will mark 616 days since the Admirals last played, after the team opted not to play last season due to the pandemic.

🚨 THE TIME HAS ARRIVED! 📅



Here is a look at the home schedule for the 2021-22 season!



FULL SCHEDULE: https://t.co/86B0GWziQu#WEARE757 pic.twitter.com/f7mqfncU5w — Norfolk Admirals (@NorfolkAdmirals) May 11, 2021

For more information on the schedule and to order tickets when they go on sale Wednesday, click here.