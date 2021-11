NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Drivers heading into Portsmouth across the Berkley Bridge on I-264 were temporarily delayed due to a three-vehicle crash.

The crash, which blocked the right and center lanes of the westbound side of the bridge, has been cleared.

Traffic Advisory: right and center lane closure on the #BerkleyBridge westbound due to a 3-vehicle crash. — DriveERT (@DriveERT) November 3, 2021

Virginia State Police is on the scene.

There is no word on injuries.