NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say four people were shot and injured Friday night in Norfolk.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Lincoln Street. The emergency call reporting the shooting came in at 10:48 p.m.

Police say the four people are adults and had injuries not considered life-threatening. They were transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

A person — or persons — of interest has been detained, police said.

