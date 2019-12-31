Thousands to ring in the new year at Waterside in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — WAVY News 10 sent reporter Brett Hall to report live from Waterside in Norfolk during its NYE Live! event.

The fun and celebration will officially start around 8 p.m.

Event organizers are expecting more than 3,000 people to attend the event this year.

The venue has three ice sculptures that organizers welcome guests to take pictures with.

At last check, before 5:30 p.m., there were still tickets available starting at $100 each. The ticket includes a $40 gift card to spend at Waterside, a champagne toast at midnight and party favors.

More on the event

NYE Live! at Waterside

333 Waterside Drive, Norfolk

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Event Details