‘This is my gift’: Small business owners pair up to give away a bike for free

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The popularity of bicycles has boomed during the pandemic.

More business is good news for people like Andrew Hunds, who owns Hunds Re-Cycle & Hydro Factory on Colley Avenue.

It also means, however, that bike parts are harder to come by than usual, Hunds said.

Still, when a friend reached out about a man in need, Hunds decided to help by giving away a bike he had recently built.

“I know how much a bike can help someone in their day-to-day living,” he said.

Fellow business owner Phillip Decker at D’Egg Diner reached out to Hunds about a man in the neighborhood he knew, whose bike had been stolen.

Hunds had recently built a distinctive gray bike with red wheels, but so far, no one had bought it.

“I built the bike awhile back and I wasn’t quite sure who I was building it for,” Hunds said. “This is my gift to be able to give to people.”

Hunds threw in lights and a lock, split the cost with Decker, and gave the bike away.

The generosity felt so right to him that he posted about the experience on Instagram, offering to do it all over again.

“There are so many good people in the world,” Hunds wrote. “If anybody else wants to help someone or knows someone who could use a bike and would like to help them, please don’t hesitate to reach out and [I] would love to help.”