NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk State University President confirms one of the victims killed in an off-campus mass shooting as 19-year-old Angelia McKnight. McKnight was from New York in her second year as a pre-nursing student.

“Our prayers and condolences are with Angelia’s family and all those impacted by this tragic event.

Angelia’s life was important and every Spartan is a key member of our campus. With our strength, we will continue to work together. Our culture of care embraces pulling together as a Spartan family during these challenging times,” said NSU President Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston.

Norfolk police confirm 4 women and 3 men were shot after a fight at a house party. 25-years-old Zabre Miller and McKnight died at the hospital.

Neighbors across the street tell 10 On Your Side they woke up to rounds of gunshots after a large house party on Killam Avenue and 50th street. The gunshots went on for several minutes.

Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi was called to the crime scene early Sunday morning.

“I just was at the end of my rope. Looking at it and the amount of evidence at the scene and the size of the scene.”

While on scene, he observed the homicide investigation and was available to answer legal questions. This is part of his commitment to the city.



“My heart breaks as a father for the people who are burying their young children and none of it had to happen.”

As the community grieves, the prosecutor went back to the 5000 block of Killam Ave Sunday afternoon to join local organizations “Stop the Violence” and “Guns Down” at a vigil.



“To support the families, to support the city and to support the people who are trying to make sure that tomorrow’s headline is not as bad as yesterday’s,” said Fatehi. “All of this is the seed planting to try and prevent tomorrow’s violence.”

Fatehi says over 400 mass shootings were reported already this year. In his community, intervention is needed now more than ever.



“By the time the 911 call comes out, it’s already too late for so many people. We do our best to pick up the pieces. We do our best to send to people to prison who do these things.”

He asks people to come forward if they have information that can help the police.

“I really hope and pray that we can all work together as the community, police, and me so that we can hold people accountable. If people don’t come forward, police don’t make an arrest. If they come forward and then they don’t come to court I can’t get a conviction.”

He believes the COVID-19 pandemic is part of the reason for the spike in violence.

“Think twice if you have a gun that doesn’t mean you have to use it. It doesn’t mean you have to break it out. You don’t want to end an argument with a gun because then two people’s lives end,” said Fatehi.

Norfolk homicide detectives came back to the crime scene late Monday afternoon to access damaged cars, buildings and to talk with neighbors.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

