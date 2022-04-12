NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a third person has died following the shooting on Granby Street on March 19.

The third victim has been identified as 24-year-old Portsmouth resident Marquel S. Andrews.



He died on Tuesday, nearly a month after the shooting that killed 25-year-old Sierra Jenkins, a reporter with the Virginian-Pilot, and 25-year-old Portsmouth resident Devon “Malik” Harris.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 2 a.m. on March 19 in the 300 block of Granby Street. Police found Andrews suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital.

Harris was pronounced dead at the scene and Jenkins was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police say two other men were injured, but they are expected to recover.

Three days after the shooting, Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone, who is set to retire at the end of April, held a press conference to discuss increasing police presence in the area.

Boone expressed interest in ShotSpotter technology that pinpoints the sound of gunfire, but said he’d prefer technology with a camera so they’d be able to identify the shooter as well.

During a Downtown Norfolk Civic League meeting following the shooting, Boone said the shooting started after an argument broke out over a spilled drink.

Police believe there aren’t any security cameras where the incident occurred. At this time, there’s still no suspect information regarding the deadly shooting.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.