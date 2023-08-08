NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Loved ones of a Norfolk woman are calling for justice.

Deneen Lymore, a 32-year-old mother of four, well known as Tricey, was laid to rest Monday. Her was funeral almost exactly two weeks after Norfolk police were called for a double shooting around midnight July 24.

Police confirmed that Lymore and a 37-year-old man were both shot at a scene on Berkley Avenue Ext.

Lymore died from her injuries. The man survived.

Lymore’s friend, who will remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, told 10 On Your Side that all four of her kids were inside the Oak Park apartment when someone kicked in the door.

“Her whole mission [in life] was to be a mom and take care of her kids,” Lymore’s friend said. “She was a good person. She loved her family [and] her kids. She loved her husband. She really did. She just loved life.”

Deneen ‘Tricey’ Lymore, 32

Her children heard the gunshots and saw what happened to their mom.

“They are going to need therapy. To hear it. To see it and witness it. Just to be there. I can’t imagine that night,” Lymore’s friend said. “They are not sleeping [after] hearing gunshots in your house. We hear about it [all the time], but for it to be inside of your house where you sleep. It’s no security there. For them to come in the house and do that. That was wrong.”

Now Lymore’s children must grow up without their mom.

“That is the worst part about it,” Lymore’s friend said. “They don’t have their mom anymore.”

Family and friends describe a “chaotic” funeral and call on someone to come forward with any information to help police.

“She needs justice for her kids,” Lymore’s friend said. “Anyone who saw it or heard about it.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Late-night shooting claims one life in the Southside of Norfolk

The day after the double shooting, Nina Hunter, who lives in the area, told WAVY.com, “My heart goes out to them. We need help here. We’ve been begging for help.”

Norfolk Police consider this a homicide investigation. If you would like to submit an anonymous tip you can text the P3Tips app.