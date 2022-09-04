NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Rounds and rounds of shots rang out Saturday night on Killam Avenue and 50th Street.

Norfolk police officers confirm two people died, five others are hurt following a mass shooting near Old Dominion University.

The victims are identified as 25-year Zabre Miler and 19-year-old Angelia McKnight.

Several Norfolk State University students were hurt. The University issued a statement saying, “our students were innocent bystanders of a shooting at an evening house party.”

In a press conference Sunday afternoon, the Norfolk Interim Police Chief Michael Goldsmith said a fight broke out at a party last night which resulted in a shooting.

Neighbors share this audio with 10 On Your Side of the shots going off before midnight, after a large house party.

Some people in the area tell WAVY.com they believe the Howard Hanna property is currently vacant.

Brittany Beamon lives on Killam Avenue with her family. She described the terrifying sounds as she grabbed her kids and got down as the gunshots just kept going.

“A bullet has no name on it. It could have been a child that got hit,” said Beamon

Cars lined both sides of the street for the party. During the rounds of shots, Beamon says college-age students were seen running. “They were running from every angle, “she said. “Some people were walking down the street, hurt, shot, holding their foot or taking off running.”

Beamon describes calling 911 dispatchers. “We were on the phone trying to call the police and couldn’t get through. Thank God that they [first responders] started coming down because it was just hectic!” Beamon said.

LaToya Snow lives around the corner. She’s known as ‘Auntie Advocate’ and shows up to scenes to share gun violence trauma resources. “I hope to see people have a heart change,” said Snow.

Snow will join ‘Stop the Violence’ and ‘Guns Down’ advocates for a prayer vigil at the shooting scene at 4 p.m. to call on change in the community.