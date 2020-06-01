There’s a new giraffe calf at the Virginia Zoo and it needs a name

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Zoo is celebrating a giraffe calf who is yet to be named.

The Masai giraffe calf born on May 26 weighs 146 pounds and stands about 6-feet-tall. The calf was born to mom, Noelle, and dad, Billy, whom zoo officials say are attentive parents. The calf is reportedly nursing well as he and his mother bond.

This birth brings the herd total to five: Imara and Kylie, the Zoo’s two other female giraffes, Billy, Noelle and her new calf. Billy is also the father to Kylie, who just celebrated her first birthday last month.

Masai giraffes are currently listed as endangered due to habitat loss and poaching, so the birth of this newest calf is especially important.

To help support the Zoo’s operations, it is asking everyone to help name the baby giraffe. In an extra fun naming contest, anyone can submit a name suggestion for just $5.



The names will then be narrowed down to five options by Zoo staff and Billy, the calf’s father, will choose the final name!



How will a giraffe pick the name? The Zoo will reveal this during a Virtual Voyage on June 9.

Name entries will be accepted from today, June 1 to June 7, 2020, via the Zoo’s website at virginiazoo.org/giraffenaming. The top five names will be announced on June 8. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Zoo’s Emergency Operating Fund.

